NASA Lab Inks $10M Deal To End EEOC Age Bias Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has agreed to pay $10 million and appoint a diversity director to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging the lab forced out workers over 40 in violation of federal anti-discrimination law. The Pasadena-based laboratory that builds planetary robotic spacecraft entered into a consent decree with the agency Friday to end the Age Discrimination in Employment Act allegations by a class of workers who said they were forced to retire or were laid off after they turned 40. “Since at least 2010, defendant systemically, disproportionately adversely impacted employees aged 40 and older for layoff and...

