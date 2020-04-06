Florida Man Says Crypto Co. Owes $728K For Atty Bills

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Florida investor has sued a Colorado biotech company-turned-cryptocurrency enterprise he invested in, citing language in their agreements that he interprets as a promise to cover legal bills he accrued in connection with his investment in the company. In an April 3 civil action in federal court in New York, investor Barry C. Honig and his company GRQ Consultants Inc. claim that Honig is promised indemnification by securities purchase agreements and registration rights agreements he entered into in March 2017 with digital currency miner Riot Blockchain Inc., a company formerly known as Bioptix Inc. Honig claims that when he invested $1,725,000...

