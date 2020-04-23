Sheppard Mullin Nabs Pepper Hamilton Construction Trio

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin has announced the addition of a team of three construction lawyers with experience in defect cases, real estate issues, arbitration and more to its New York office from Pepper Hamilton. Partner Ira Schulman and two associates joined the business trial practice group of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP from Pepper Hamilton LLP, the firm announced April 6. Schulman, along with associates Emily Anderson and Michelle Cooper, will continue to focus on issues including real estate and construction litigation, contract negotiation, and dispute resolution. “I, together with my associates and staff, are very much looking forward to this next...

