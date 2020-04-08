Miss. Choctaws Claim Immunity In $1.4M Car Crash Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is immune to a negligence claim stemming from allegations that one of its former Parks and Wildlife staffers crashed into a man's vehicle and caused $1.4 million in damages, the tribe said in a motion to dismiss. U.S. Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball should dismiss Mississippi man David Chipmon's tort claim for money damages because tribal status affords the Choctaw tribe immunity from certain civil suits, the tribe said in Mississippi federal court Monday. "The tribe's legal status as a federally recognized Indian tribe brings with it all the legal protections inherent in the tribe's...

