Former Fox Execs Charged In FIFA Bribery Case

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Monday charged two former 21st Century Fox executives in the sprawling FIFA corruption probe, accusing them of leveraging their involvement in a scheme to bribe South American soccer officials to help the media giant secure broadcasting rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Former Fox executives Hernan Lopez, pictured, and Carlos Martinez have been charged with wire fraud, money laundering and other offenses in the FIFA corruption case. (Getty) The 53-count third superseding indictment charges former Fox sports marketing executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez with wire fraud, money laundering and other corruption-related offenses tied to...

