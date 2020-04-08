Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

New 'Varsity Blues' Evidence Puts Prosecutors On Defensive

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case on Wednesday denied allegations that they instructed the scheme's mastermind to lie to Lori Loughlin and other parents and then hid the evidence for over a year, a bombshell claim that experts say is a bad look for the government even if it may not derail the case.

Prosecutors fought back on a dismissal bid by the wealthy parents, who say notes written in 2018 by William "Rick" Singer show he was told by federal agents to get the defendants on tape saying they paid bribes to get their children admitted to...

