Verizon Can Build Towers On GM Test Track Despite Pushback

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Michigan township won't be able to stop Verizon from building a pair of cell towers on General Motors property after a federal court has found that the planning board broke the law by deciding the towers would ding property values without sufficient proof. U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox ruled Monday that the township of Brighton, Michigan, failed to prove it had enough evidence to block the construction of the towers, contravening the Communications Act in the process. "As such, the court shall issue the requested injunction and order the township to grant the two applications and issue the necessary...

