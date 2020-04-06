Mylan Investors Get Cert. In EpiPen Securities Fraud Action

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted certification Monday to a class of thousands of Mylan NV investors who say the pharmaceutical giant committed securities fraud by misleading them about how it was allegedly overcharging Medicaid for EpiPen purchases and engaging in other anti-competitive conduct. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted the unopposed bid, certifying a class of investors estimated in the thousands who bought Mylan common stock between February 2012 and May 2019 while appointing Pomerantz LLP as the class counsel. The investors say the allegedly anti-competitive behavior led to increased scrutiny for the company and ultimately caused its stock...

