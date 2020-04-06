BladeRoom Attys Awarded Bulk Of $24.5M Sought In IP Row

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday awarded BladeRoom most of the $24.5 million in attorney fees and costs it sought after it won a $77.4 million trial verdict over Emerson Electric's use of stolen trade secrets to win a lucrative Facebook contract, while also ordering a minor reduction and recalculation. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, who presided over the jury trial, ordered a 10% reduction to the lodestar as well as other adjustments, instructing BladeRoom's counsel at Farella Braun & Martel LLP to resubmit new calculations reflecting the alterations to the court for approval. Judge Davila said the reductions would be...

