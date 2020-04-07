Glancy Prongay Gets $7.5M In Fees For $286M Deal

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge awarded attorneys at Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP $7.5 million in fees — $15.4 million less than what they had initially requested — for their role in guiding American Realty Capital Properties investors to a $286.5 million deal ending derivative claims. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein approved a steeply reduced fee amount for lead counsel in the derivative suit, making up just 2.6% of the total settlement. Judge Hellerstein approved the agreement resolving allegations of shady accounting practices back in January but had declined to rule on attorney fees at that time. The judge...

