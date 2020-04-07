Afghan, Iraqi Nationals Fight Feds' 4th Bid To Stop Visa Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Foreign nationals who aided the U.S. military have asked a D.C. court to reject the government's latest attempt to sink their visa denial case, asserting that nothing has changed since its last failed bid to decertify the class. The court has rejected the government's last three attempts to decertify the class of Afghan and Iraqi nationals who helped the U.S. armed services, ruling that a change in policy that allows the government to prioritize certain visa applications doesn't erase the claims of the foreign nationals. In its latest attempt, the government hasn't made any new arguments, the foreign nationals said....

