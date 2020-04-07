Split 2nd Circ. Rejects Goldman’s Bid To Decertify CDO Class

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- In a split decision Tuesday, a Second Circuit panel ruled against Goldman Sachs’ bid to decertify an investor class and narrow the scope of the “price maintenance theory” — the idea that misstatements can fraudulently keep an artificially boosted stock price from dropping. The ruling is a major win for a class of investors who say the bank lied to them about conflicts of interest in underwriting a collateralized debt obligation transaction that lost them $1 billion. Goldman’s had been successful in its last attempt to overturn certification in the long-running case. This time around, two members of the three-judge appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS