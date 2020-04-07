United, Delta Pilots Ask Calif. Justices For Wage Rights

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- United and Delta pilots asked the California Supreme Court on Tuesday to find the state's labor code and minimum wage laws apply to them, regardless of how long they work out of state, while the companies argued the workers spend most of their time in federal airspace and can't be subject to the state laws. During back-to-back hearings on separate appeals in San Francisco, attorneys representing workers with United Airlines Inc. and Delta Airlines Inc. took turns arguing that their clients should be covered by California's labor code and minimum wage law. In one case, the United workers argued that the airline...

