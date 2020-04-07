Railway Co. Hit With $676K Judgment After Slip-And-Fall Trial

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday entered a $676,690 judgment against the Springfield Terminal Railway Co. after a jury found that negligence and safety law violations by the railway led to a conductor’s injury after he slipped and fell from a train. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Marc G. Mastroianni entered judgment for plaintiff Gene Sebastino, ordering the railway company to pay $676,689.77, roughly a month after the verdict in the case. The judgment was entered five days after Sebastino attorney Marc Wietzke of Flynn & Wietzke PC filed a letter with the judge inquiring why the judgment had...

