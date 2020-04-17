Think Twice Before Using Deal Counsel As Litigation Counsel

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- This is an unusual time where deals — once thought written in stone — are cratering under the impact of COVID-19. At the same time, as businesses work remotely with strained resources, litigation is being put on hold — at least in the short term. No doubt as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, we will see lawsuits filed over deals gone bad and an early question will be: Who should represent your business in the ensuring litigation? A client’s initial reaction may be that litigation counsel should be from the same firm as the deal lawyer because that firm is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS