Judge Says It’s Unclear If ICE Detainees Are Employees

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A prison contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement can’t escape class allegations that it paid detainees below minimum wage in a work program after a Washington federal judge said it was unclear whether the detainees meet the definition of employees. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan said Tuesday that even though GEO Group Inc. has control over scheduling, training and supervision of detainees who participate in the voluntary work program, the contractor cannot choose who volunteers for the program. GEO also lacks the authority to terminate detainees at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, from the program or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS