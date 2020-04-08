Comcast Can't Get Full 7th Circ. To Tank Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The full Seventh Circuit turned down Comcast Corp.'s request to consider squashing a $160 million antitrust suit that accuses the cable giant of monopolizing local ad sales, which a panel of the appellate court had allowed to move forward. Comcast had sought a rehearing of a three-judge panel's February decision to revive the suit from ad sales management company Viamedia Inc. accusing Comcast of refusing to deal with Viamedia. The cable company said circumventing Viamedia lets it cut a middleman out of the ad supply chain, and that the Seventh Circuit panel incorrectly found when companies have a duty to deal...

