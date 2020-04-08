DQ Sought For Attys Repping Co. And Board In Derivative Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A shareholder in his family's manufacturing business urged a Kansas federal judge to disqualify two law firms from representing both the company and his siblings on its board of directors in his derivative suit over alleged self dealing, arguing that dual representation is a conflict of interest. Stephen Vance, who is not on the board of Broce Manufacturing Co., contended Tuesday that under Kansas state law, a company's board of directors cannot retain the same counsel to represent both themselves and the company in a shareholder suit filed on behalf of the company. Vance asserted that the firms hired to represent...

