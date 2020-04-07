Altria, Juul Face Consumer Antitrust Action Over $12.8B Deal

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- A $12.8 billion deal between Juul and Altria "eliminated a potential competitor" for Juul and allowed it to gouge direct purchasers with artificially inflated prices, a Juul customer said in a proposed antitrust class action complaint filed against the companies in California federal court Tuesday. Less than a week after the Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint against Altria Group Inc. and Juul Labs Inc. alleging anti-competitive behavior, Douglas J. Reece filed his action, seeking to represent anyone who bought e-cigarettes from Juul after December 2018, when the deal was complete. Tobacco giant Altria agreed not to compete with the...

