DOJ Loses Bid To Block $360M Sabre-Farelogix Merger

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:49 AM EDT) -- Pointing to “simply unpersuasive” testimony by a key government expert, a federal judge in Delaware rejected late Tuesday the Justice Department’s Clayton Act suit to block a $360 million merger of airline booking service companies Sabre Corp. and Farelogix Inc. The DOJ claims the $360 million merger of Sabre and Farelogix could eliminate competition and harm airlines and travelers. (Getty) U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark’s 97-page opinion, unsealed early Wednesday, concluded that Sabre and Farelogix overcame government claims that the deal was anti-competitive despite a “surprising lack of credibility” of top figures with both companies. Among other findings, Judge Stark...

