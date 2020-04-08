2nd Circ. Won't Ruffle Key Theory As Goldman Case Plows On

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit was split on whether to decertify a class of Goldman Sachs investors on Tuesday, but unanimous in declining to augment a key theory on which the class is asserting securities claims against the investment bank. The appellate panel agreed that a lower court did not err in its application of the “inflation maintenance” or “price maintenance” theory — the idea that misstatements can fraudulently keep an artificially boosted stock price from dropping — to long-running litigation alleging Goldman lied about conflicts of interest in collateralized debt obligation transactions it underwrote over a decade ago. In its second appeal...

