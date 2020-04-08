Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

2nd Circ. Won't Ruffle Key Theory As Goldman Case Plows On

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit was split on whether to decertify a class of Goldman Sachs investors on Tuesday, but unanimous in declining to augment a key theory on which the class is asserting securities claims against the investment bank.

The appellate panel agreed that a lower court did not err in its application of the “inflation maintenance” or “price maintenance” theory — the idea that misstatements can fraudulently keep an artificially boosted stock price from dropping — to long-running litigation alleging Goldman lied about conflicts of interest in collateralized debt obligation transactions it underwrote over a decade ago.

In its second appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!