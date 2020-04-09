9th Circ. Says JAG Atty's License Case Belongs In Fed. Court

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A lawyer with the California Army National Guard is under hybrid state and federal oversight, the Ninth Circuit said Wednesday, and was properly granted a removal to federal court of a case accusing him of practicing law in California without a license. In a published opinion, the panel turned back an appeal of that removal brought by another attorney who works with the Judge Advocate General Corps of the state Army National Guard, Dwight Stirling. Stirling, who is licensed in the Golden State and heads a nonprofit focused on legal protections for service members, had sought a court order declaring that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS