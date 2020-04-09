Virus Class Actions Against Chinese Gov't Face Uphill Battle

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- An initial wave of three class actions stemming from COVID-19 were filed against the Chinese government recently. Each action claims the Chinese government is liable for injuries and damages in the U.S. caused by the virus. Other suits no doubt will follow. The first suit, Logan Alters et al. v. People’s Republic of China et al.,[1] filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, in Miami, asserts claims for negligence, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, strict liability for ultra-hazardous activity, and public nuisance against the People’s Republic of China and its National Health Commission, Ministry of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS