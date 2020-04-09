Shuttered Apex Parks Chain Opens Ch. 11 Hoping To Sell

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT) -- California-based amusement park chain Apex Parks Group LLC entered Chapter 11 in Delaware with more than $100 million in liabilities, saying it would pursue a reorganization and sale of its 12-site, three state business, with secured lenders serving as a bidder-to-beat stalking horse. Although the company had not yet filed all initial documents for its bankruptcy case Thursday morning, a company announcement said that Apex creditors also would provide financing for the case. Six affiliates also were taken into the Chapter 11 proceeding. Operations of the company’s 10 entertainment centers and two water parks in California, Florida and New Jersey will...

