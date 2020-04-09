Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shuttered Apex Parks Chain Opens Ch. 11 Hoping To Sell

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT) -- California-based amusement park chain Apex Parks Group LLC entered Chapter 11 in Delaware with more than $100 million in liabilities, saying it would pursue a reorganization and sale of its 12-site, three state business, with secured lenders serving as a bidder-to-beat stalking horse.

Although the company had not yet filed all initial documents for its bankruptcy case Thursday morning, a company announcement said that Apex creditors also would provide financing for the case. Six affiliates also were taken into the Chapter 11 proceeding.

Operations of the company’s 10 entertainment centers and two water parks in California, Florida and New Jersey will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!