UK, DOJ Pursue Bids To Block $360M Sabre-Farelogix Merger

Law360, Washington (April 9, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT) -- British competition authorities and the U.S. Department of Justice are moving forward with separate challenges to the $360 million proposed merger of airline booking service companies Sabre Corp. and Farelogix Inc. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority announced Thursday that the regulator is challenging the deal. The watchdog said its "in-depth Phase 2" probe into the transaction has found that "Sabre's purchase of Farelogix could result in less innovation in their services, leading to fewer new features that may be released more slowly." "Fees for certain products might also go up. As a result, airlines, travel agents and UK passengers would...

