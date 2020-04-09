Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK, DOJ Pursue Bids To Block $360M Sabre-Farelogix Merger

Law360, Washington (April 9, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT) -- British competition authorities and the U.S. Department of Justice are moving forward with separate challenges to the $360 million proposed merger of airline booking service companies Sabre Corp. and Farelogix Inc.

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority announced Thursday that the regulator is challenging the deal. The watchdog said its "in-depth Phase 2" probe into the transaction has found that "Sabre's purchase of Farelogix could result in less innovation in their services, leading to fewer new features that may be released more slowly."

"Fees for certain products might also go up. As a result, airlines, travel agents and UK passengers would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!