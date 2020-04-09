Google Can't Ditch Privacy Suit Over Recording Users

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she'll likely trim some claims from a proposed class action alleging Google Assistant software surreptitiously records consumers without consent in violation of privacy laws, but she'll allow the consumers a chance to amend their complaint. During a telephonic hearing, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said she doesn't think Google's efforts to toss the lawsuit are a "home run." However, she said she's also "very concerned" with the degree of generality in the pleadings, which she said seem to play off of a newspaper article published in a Belgian news media outlet, VRT NWS, as opposed...

