9th Circ. Revives Wiretap Claims In Facebook Privacy Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that Facebook users accusing the company of unlawfully tracking browsing histories could move forward with several wiretap and privacy claims, but that they had failed to allege the necessary elements for three other allegations. Facebook users Perrin Davis, Brian Lentz, Cynthia Quinn and Matthew Vickery asked the Ninth Circuit in June 2018 to reverse a lower court ruling that found that standing and pleading deficiencies doomed their multidistrict litigation alleging that the social media giant unlawfully tracked people's browsing history after they signed out. The three-judge appellate panel in its published opinion Thursday agreed that the Facebook...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS