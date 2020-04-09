9th Circ. Rolls Back Union Pacific Worker's $5M Injury Award

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Union Pacific truck driver's $5 million trial award for injuries suffered from a bridge collapse must be reduced, or he must undergo a new trial, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday in finding that an award of $1.5 million in future lost wages was not justified. Union Pacific trucker Greg Gibbons was awarded $5 million at trial in 2018 after he was injured in 2012 while driving a dump truck and towing equipment across a Union Pacific bridge in Nevada. The bridge — actually a repurposed 1940s "flatcar" rail car — collapsed, dropping Gibbons and his truck 15 feet to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS