Banks Say Recent Rulings Doom Treasury Auction Suit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Wall Street banks accused of conspiring to manipulate the $14 trillion market for securities issued by the U.S. Treasury Department have pointed to several recent rulings in antitrust cases they say support tossing multidistrict litigation over the alleged scheme in New York. Banks including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs filed a letter Thursday calling the New York federal court’s attention to recent rulings in four antitrust cases they said support their pending dismissal bid in the Treasury bond MDL. The suit accuses the banks of rigging auctions for bonds and other securities issued by the Treasury Department and then...

