Amazon Can't Arbitrate Kids' Alexa Privacy Battle

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge on Thursday shot down Amazon's bid to arbitrate suits brought by children alleging its Alexa voice-activated speakers violate state privacy laws, saying the children cannot be bound by the arbitration agreement in the conditions of use for a product their parents bought. In a four-page order adopting the October recommendation of a federal magistrate judge, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones denied Amazon Inc.'s request to arbitrate proposed class claims by several parents and children that the Seattle-based online retailer has built a massive database containing billions of voice recordings without their consent. But just because the...

