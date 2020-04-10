Real Estate Rumors: Duane Morris, Pillar, Bellefleur

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has reached a deal to lease 20,000 square feet in Marlton, New Jersey, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported on Friday. The law firm is taking space at 1940 E. Marlton Pike, which is owned by Needleman Management, according to the report. Investment management firm Sam Goldenberg & Associates has picked up an office building in Richardson, Texas, from Pillar Commercial, the Dallas Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 2703 Telecom Parkway, which has 121,420 square feet of space, according to the report, which did not indicate the price of the deal. Investor Carmelle Bellefleur has...

