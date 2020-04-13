Faux Border Wall Payments Are On Insurer's Tab, Court Told

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A company that administers a border wall construction fund and is seeking to recoup $1.3 million lost to a scammer slammed Federal Insurance Co.’s bid to toss out its lawsuit, telling a Pennsylvania federal judge that its wire transfer is covered by its policy. In response to the insurer’s protests that it doesn’t pay out for hacking incidents, Construction Financial Administration Services LLC argued that the fraudulent money transfer qualified for reimbursement because it was caused by an employee’s negligence, which falls under the policy umbrella. “CFAS failed to obtain the required documents that would tie the money flowing out of...

