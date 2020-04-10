Army Contractor Can Press Fraud Claims Against AIG Unit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday allowed Harper Construction Co. to proceed with its claims that an AIG unit fraudulently sold the builder a liability policy that doesn’t cover its costs to repair defects at a $35 million U.S. Army training facility, finding that Harper’s suit included sufficient detail to support the claims. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant denied AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa.'s motion for judgment on the pleadings on Harper’s fraud-based counts for intentional and negligent misrepresentation and promise without intent to perform. The gravamen of those three claims is that National Union misrepresented...

