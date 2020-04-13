Facebook Wins Discovery Pause In App Makers’ Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has put fact-finding on hold in an antitrust lawsuit brought by app developers against Facebook until the court’s upcoming hearing on the social media giant’s dismissal bid. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman found Friday that Facebook had offered a solid enough argument for tossing the case — which will be hashed out at a June 11 hearing — and no further discovery would be needed for her to rule on the motion. A temporary discovery stay is warranted when there is a plausible argument for dismissal and further fact-finding isn't necessary to make a decision on...

