9th Circ. Affirms Toss Of FCA Case Over Las Vegas Airport

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel affirmed the dismissal of a False Claims Act suit alleging Clark County and McCarran International Airport illegally obtained hundreds of millions of dollars in grants, finding the relator failed to properly link federal funding to supposedly false certifications of compliance. In the unpublished order Friday, the panel upheld the January 2018 tossing of claims from relator Cheryl Nolte Barnes accusing Clark County, the county's Department of Aviation and McCarran Airport of falsely certifying they met certain Federal Aviation Administration requirements for hundreds of millions of dollars in improvement grants to expand the airport. The lawsuit involved grants...

