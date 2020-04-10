Boston City Hall Aide Wants $500K Fees After Post-Trial Win

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A former Boston City Hall aide asked a federal judge Friday to award him more than $500,000 in legal fees and expenses after his conviction for pressuring a music festival to hire union labor was thrown out and prosecutors were slammed by the judge for holding back evidence. Timothy Sullivan told U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin that he should receive $502,553 in legal fees and expenses for Cosgrove Eisenberg & Kiley PC, which defended him in the closely watched trial last summer, and another $37,548.75 for two other lawyers who worked on his case. Sullivan argued he was wrongfully prosecuted...

