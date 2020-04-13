Uber, Chamber Drop Fight Over Seattle's Drivers Union Law

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an Uber subsidiary and the city of Seattle have agreed to lay down their swords in a lawsuit challenging the city's ordinance that lets ride-hailing, app-based drivers unionize, resolving a three-year court battle that saw two appeals to the Ninth Circuit. In a stipulation for dismissal reached on Thursday and signed by U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik on Friday, the Chamber, Uber Technologies Inc. subsidiary Rasier LLC and Seattle agreed to dismiss the remaining claims that the city’s 2015 law giving for-hire drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft Inc. — who are typically independent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS