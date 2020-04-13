McDonald's Hit With $500M Sex Discrimination Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- McDonald's is facing a $500 million sex discrimination suit alleging a hostile work environment in its corporate-owned Florida restaurants, with two female employees saying they were subjected to "constant and open harassment." Jamelia Fairley, who works at a McDonald's restaurant, and ex-employee Ashley Reddick say their experiences at the chain's Florida locations are representative of the company's "systemic sexual harassment problem," describing incidents where they and other female workers were subjected to groping, physical assaults and sexually charged comments without adequate intervention or action by management, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Illinois federal court. Fairley alleges that after...

