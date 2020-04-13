Wis. Tribe Says Diminished Land Finding Upsets Case Law

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge upset century-old U.S. Supreme Court precedent protecting tribal boundaries when he held that the Oneida Nation's reservation had been diminished from the 65,000 acres it once claimed, the Seventh Circuit heard Monday. A lower court incorrectly found that the Oneida Nation was trying to hold a festival on land owned by the village of Hobart, Wisconsin, because a series of allotments had diminished its reservation to about 14,000 scattered acres, the tribe told a three-judge panel during oral arguments. The judge's "unprecedented" finding should be reversed because the tribe would have needed to be subject to more,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS