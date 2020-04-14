ConocoPhillips Wants $33M Venezuela Award OK'd ASAP

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Dutch ConocoPhillips unit is urging a New York federal court not to pause its efforts to enforce a $33.7 million arbitral award against Venezuela's state-owned oil company in light of U.S. sanctions, arguing that a stay could leave it poorly positioned in an upcoming asset grab among the country's creditors. ConocoPhillips Gulf of Paria BV argued in a Friday brief that it would be unfair and burdensome to sign off on Petróleos de Venezuela SA's request to issue a stay of execution on a court order enforcing the award, since an order of that kind would not violate the Venezuelan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS