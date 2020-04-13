Google 'Guides' Seek Class Cert. Over Drive Storage Promise

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of "local guides" are seeking class certification in their suit alleging Google LLC misled them into thinking they’d earn free Google Drive storage space after helping build the company's Google Maps and Google Earth features, according to documents filed in California federal court. The participants of Google’s Local Guides program, how the company crowdsources data for Google Maps and Google Earth, stated in a Friday motion that certifying the class would be the “most efficient” way to solve the dispute, arguing that the alternative would lead to “random and fragmentary enforcement.” “Google did not differentiate among class members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS