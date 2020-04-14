Insurer Sues To Escape Ga. Hotel Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An insurance company sued Varahi Hotel LLC and a woman who accused the hotel owner of sex trafficking and forced labor, saying in the Georgia federal court suit that it's not bound by a $1 million liability policy to defend a Red Roof Inn in Atlanta. Atain Specialty Insurance Co. said Varahi is not entitled to coverage because it is not a named insured on Atain's policy with Global Management & Investment Corp. even though the hotel owner had sought coverage under the Global policy, according to the complaint filed Monday. Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Atain said it added the trafficking suit's...

