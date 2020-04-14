AECOM Beats Whistleblower Suit Over $1.9B Army Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a whistleblower's suit alleging that AECOM violated its $1.9 billion maintenance deal with the U.S. Army, saying that the government's knowledge of these breaches shows that they weren't significant to the contract. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton said Monday that the fact that the Army continued to pay AECOM even though it knew about the company's false billing practices and mishandling of government property undercuts former finance supervisor Hassan Foreman's accusations that the company defrauded the government. The government investigated the claims that AECOM employees were editing other workers' timesheets and signing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS