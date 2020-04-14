VW Dealers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Lost Profits RICO Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Franchised Volkswagen dealerships told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that auto parts maker Bosch owes them for future revenue they lost from vehicle inventories that were obliterated by the Volkswagen "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal that Bosch allegedly helped mastermind. A trio of dealerships in California, Florida and Pennsylvania filed an opening brief with the Ninth Circuit seeking to reverse U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer's December ruling shutting down their Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against Robert Bosch GmbH and its North American unit Robert Bosch LLC. Bosch was not some innocent bystander and, in fact, was an indispensable player...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS