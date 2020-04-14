Tenn. Real Estate Cos. Seek to Escape Hotel Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Two real estate companies and their executives asked a Tennessee federal judge to toss a developer's allegations they conspired to prevent the construction of a Nashville-area hotel that would compete with a nearby Hampton Inn and Courtyard by Marriott hotel, saying the plaintiff failed to show harm to interstate commerce or to any relevant geographic market. Donald F. Rochford and his father, John, who have ownership in Green Hills Hampton Inn in Nashville, argued in their dismissal bid with Rochford Realty and Construction Co. and Bedford Commons Association Inc. that Atlanta developer RevPar Green Hills LLC failed to prove such a conspiracy...

