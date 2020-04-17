UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.
Financial Services
Protection of Investors' Rights in Foreign States (UK) Ltd. v. National Bank Trust and others
A U.K.-domiciled entity backed by two Russians, Protection of Investors' Rights in Foreign States (UK) Ltd., filed a general commercial contract claim against Russia's National Bank and six former executives deemed to have defrauded the lender out of more than $1 billion.
In January, the High Court held that the bank's former shareholders and board members, as well as their wives, had run a massive, decadelong fraud misappropriating bank loans that were made for their own benefit.
Protection of Investors' Rights in Foreign States (UK) Ltd. lists Russian nationals Yaroslav Bogdanov and Valerija Valgere as its directors. It shares the same address as its lawyers, Preiskel & Co LLP.
The case is Protection of Investors' Rights in Foreign States (UK) Ltd. v. National Bank Trust and others, case number CL-2020-000213, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Helios Oryx Ltd. v. Trustco Group Holdings Ltd.
A Mauritius-based company called Helios Oryx Ltd. filed a financial services claim against U.K. insurer, financial services and banking company Trustco Group Holdings Ltd. on April 15.
Helios is represented by Stevens & Bolton LLP.
The case is Helios Oryx Ltd. v. Trustco Group Holdings Ltd., case number CL-2020-000212, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Knaresborough Investments Ltd. v. Kendall-Jones and others
An investment vehicle directed by Yorkshire businessman Steven Parkin, Knaresborough Investments Ltd., filed a breach of fiduciary claim against Andrew Kendall-Jones, the chief executive of of Southerns Group Interiors Ltd., an interior design company. The lawsuit also names Kim Elizabeth Kendall-Jones and Andrew Jackson.
Parkin is the executive chairman of Clipper Logistics, a delivery business.
Knaresborough is represented by Rosenblatt Ltd.
The case is Knaresborough Investments Ltd. v. Kendall-Jones and others, case number BL-2020-000627, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd. v. Just Cash Flow PLC
Small and medium-sized business consultants Bedford Row Capital Advisers filed a general commercial contract claim against Just Cash Flow PLC, an alternative loan and overdraft service for businesses, on April 14.
Bedford helps companies raise money through bonds by attracting investors. The company is represented by Watson Farley & Williams LLP.
The case is Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd. v. Just Cash Flow PLC, case number CL-2020-000209, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Trappit Tecnologias SL and another v. American Express Europe LLC and another
A Spanish airline ticketing company, Trappit Tecnologias SL, filed a copyright and design claim against American Express Europe LLC and the credit card giant's global business travel unit on April 9.
Trappit scours airfare prices up to departure to find the lowest ticket price. It is represented by Hausfeld & Co LLP.
The case is Trappit Tecnologias SL and another v. American Express Europe LLC and another, case number IL-2020-000048, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Hamblin and another v. World First UK Ltd. and another
Gareth and Marilyn Hamblin, the sole directors of the real estate company called Saddleback Investments Ltd., filed a financial services claim against World First UK Ltd., a foreign currency conversion service, and Moorwand NL Ltd., a digital payment solutions provider, on April 8.
The Hamblins are represented by Knights Professional Services Ltd.
World First is represented by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.
The case is Hamblin and another v. World First UK Ltd. and another, case number LM-2020-000055, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE v. ING
Saudi oil giant Aramco filed a transaction and commodities claim against financial services giant ING on April 9. Oil prices have plummeted from travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus, prompting the world's largest producers, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, and cut production. ING has suspended dividend payments due to the virus.
Aramco is suing through its office in Fujairah, which opened in the summer of 2019. It is represented by Clyde & Co LLP.
The case is Aramco Trading Fujairah FZE v. ING, case number CL-2020-000205, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Corporate Crime and Compliance
Blue Water Shipping Kazakhstan LLP v. Blue Water Logistics UK Ltd.
The Kazakh arm of logistics company Blue Water, Blue Water Shipping Kazakhstan LLP, filed a commercial fraud claim against its U.K. office, Blue Water Logistics UK Ltd., on April 15. Blue Water arranges transportation around the world and has 60 offices internationally.
The Kazakh unit of the company is represented by Baker & McKenzie LLP.
The case is Blue Water Shipping Kazakhstan LLP v. Blue Water Logistics UK Ltd., case number CL-2020-000215, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Njord Partners SMA-Seal LP and others v. Astir Maritime and others
Middle-market investment manager Njord Partners and several related companies filed a corporate fraud claim against Astir Maritime, a shipping company, and Muhammad Tahir Lakhani and his son, Muhammad Ali Lakhani. The father, Muhammad Tahir Lakhani, founded the Dubai Trading Agency, a company that bought and sold ships for recycling.
In addition to Njord Partners a company called Nordic Trustee AS, which manages financial services like bonds and funds, is a claimant in the lawsuit.
Njord Partners is represented by Milbank LLP. Nordic Trustee is represented by Clifford Chance LLP.
The case is Njord Partners SMA-Seal LP and others v. Astir Maritime and others, case number CL-2020-000211, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Insurance
Wood Treatment Ltd. v. Bluefin Insurance Services Ltd. and another
A wood mill based outside Manchester, Wood Treatment Ltd., filed a breach of contract claim against Bluefin Insurance Services Ltd. and a related unit on April 16.
An explosion at the mill in 2015 killed four workers and lead to criminal charges against the company and two of its directors in November.
The company is represented by Langleys Solicitors LLP.
The case is Wood Treatment Ltd. v. Bluefin Insurance Services Ltd. and another, case number BL-2020-LDS-000019, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Aakash Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd. and another v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co.SA
An Indian film wrap manufacturer, Aakash Polyfilms, and Gulf Insurance Group, a Kuwaiti insurer, filed a carriage claim against shipping giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA on April 14.
The claimants are represented by Clyde & Co. LLP.
The case is Aakash Polyfilms Pvt. Ltd. and another v. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, case number LM-2020-000057, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd. and another v. British Airways PLC
A pharmaceutical company based in India, Strides Pharma Global, and the U.K.'s Berkeley Insurance Co., filed a carriage claim against British Airways on April 9.
Strides Pharma Global sells in U.S., Australia, Europe, and Canada. It is represented by Roose & Partners.
The case is Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd. and another v. British Airways PLC, case number LM-2020-000056, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Pharma
Nicoventures Trading Ltd. v. Philip Morris Products SA
A tobacco start-up company launched by cigarette company British American Tobacco filed a patent claim against tobacco giant Philip Morris Products SA, the Swiss-domiciled, American-based company.
Nicoventures was established in 2011 to design tobacco products that delivered the same feeling as cigarettes "but without the real and serious health risks of smoking," according to a press release. The company holds a number of patents connected to e-cigarettes and vaping. It is represented by Kirkland & Ellis International LLP.
The case is Nicoventures Trading Ltd. v. Philip Morris Products SA, case number HP-2020-000011, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
Retail
Focal Image Ltd. v. Bin Issa Al Jaber
A British workwear and branding company, Focal Image Ltd., filed a commercial contract claim against Sheikh Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber, a Saudi businessman and billionaire.
According to court documents, In August, in an unrelated dispute, Al Jaber was alleged to have taken a $100,000 loan from Focal Image to repay money lent by Candey Ltd., a group of solicitors based in London.
Focal Image is represented by Candey.
The case is Focal Image Ltd. v. Bin Issa Al Jaber, case number CL-2020-000206, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.
--Editing by Katherine Rautenberg.
