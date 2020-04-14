NJ Atty Suspended Over Paralegal Wife's Lies

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has slammed an attorney with a three-month suspension for improperly relying on his wife to serve as his primary secretary and paralegal while she lied to him, fabricated documents, issued unauthorized checks and hid correspondence about disciplinary matters from him, court documents state. In an order filed April 9, the state's highest court suspended Nelson Gonzalez, effective May 7, and said he must submit proof that his wife, Anicia, neither works for him nor has access to his law practice or attorney accounts, books and records before he may be reinstated. The ruling comes after a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS