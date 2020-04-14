Photog Can't Sue News Site Over Embedded Instagram Posts

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has tossed out a copyright lawsuit against the website Mashable over its use of “embedded” Instagram posts, ruling that a photographer gave Instagram broad power to relicense works she posted to the social media platform. Rejecting a case filed by photographer Stephanie Sinclair, the judge ruled Monday that Instagram’s terms of service gave it the right to allow third-parties like Mashable to embed posts — that is, display them on their own websites. Sinclair had argued it would be unfair to force her to choose between using Instagram and letting her works be used for free. U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS