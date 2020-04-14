Apple Says DOJ Is Contradicting Itself By Backing Fortress

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Apple and Intel slammed the U.S. Department of Justice for its "internally inconsistent" support of Fortress Investment Group LLC against their antitrust lawsuit accusing the investment management firm of an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme. Arguing in a statement of interest last month that Apple and Intel had botched the requisite market definition, the DOJ said antitrust claims under Section 1 of the Sherman Act don’t always require a defined market, but that claims under Section 7 of the Clayton Act do. This went against the department's “previously held position,” the technology companies said in a proposed response Monday. In prior cases,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS