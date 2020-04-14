No Bail For Ex-Soccer Boss Doing 9 Years For Bribery

Law360, New York (April 14, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday denied a request for bail made by former South American soccer confederation president Juan Angel Napout, finding the incarcerated 61-year-old who is appealing his bribery conviction remains a flight risk. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen made the ruling four days after declining to grant compassionate release on account of the COVID-19 pandemic to the wealthy Paraguayan businessman, who is locked up in a Miami federal prison with a 2025 release date. "Defendant's incentive to flee is greater now than when he was initially remanded, given that defendant has been in prison for approximately 28 months...

